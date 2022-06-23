Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Communication to the recruitment agents must be as follow:
- Must be an Oracle EBS Functional (Business Analyst) person – NOT a developer unless the person can do both.
- We need an individual who wants to build a long term relationship with the company.
- Must NOT have a history of job hopping unless there is good reason for it.
- Job hopping means they did not get enough experience in one place.
- It also could indicate the companies were not happy with their effort.
- Must have Oracle 11i or R12 IMPLEMENTATION / SETUP / CONFIGURATION skills.
- Must have been part of at least 1 BIG project.
- Must be able to elaborate in detail of WHAT was accomplished / achieved over the years.
- Must be able to explain Business Process flows and events – not just Oracle jargon.
- Must be a good communicator, well-spoken English.
- Must be able to conduct training to end users.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Oracle
- Supply Chain
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree