Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Communication to the recruitment agents must be as follow:

Must be an Oracle EBS Functional (Business Analyst) person – NOT a developer unless the person can do both.

We need an individual who wants to build a long term relationship with the company.

Must NOT have a history of job hopping unless there is good reason for it.

Job hopping means they did not get enough experience in one place.

It also could indicate the companies were not happy with their effort.

Must have Oracle 11i or R12 IMPLEMENTATION / SETUP / CONFIGURATION skills.

Must have been part of at least 1 BIG project.

Must be able to elaborate in detail of WHAT was accomplished / achieved over the years.

Must be able to explain Business Process flows and events – not just Oracle jargon.

Must be a good communicator, well-spoken English.

Must be able to conduct training to end users.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Oracle

Supply Chain

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

