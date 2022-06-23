C/C++ Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR ability & coding expertise to create advanced software solutions free from defect and easily maintainable is sought by an innovative Software Specialist seeking its next a C/C++ Developer. Your core role will be to build & maintain high-end software and embedded systems while collaborating with relevant stakeholders on software development. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the Object-Orientated Programming language that can be used in the real world. You must also possess an IT related or suitable Degree/Diploma, 4+ years C/C++ Development, proficiency with C, Java & Python, Network Programming skills, Windows, Linux & TCP/IP. Experience managing large long-term projects mostly unaided, experience with Real-time multimedia and embedded development & OSI layer 2 experience, specifically AVB and its related protocols, will prove hugely beneficial.

DUTIES:

C/C++ Programming and Integration.

Systems Design.

Documentation / Technical Authoring.

Problem Solving.

Project Management.

Research / Investigations.

Service Level Monitoring.

Systems Testing.

User Support.

Create Firmware for custom hardware designs.

Code Versioning.

Consult with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of Software Development projects.

Collaborate with the Software Development team on application design and development.

Develop software and oversee the deployment of applications across platforms.

Perform diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

Create end-user application feedback channels.

Optimize software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

Keep up to date with C++ standards and advancements in application development.

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in IT or related field.

Experience/Skills –

4+ Years C / C++ Development experience.

Proficiency in C++ compliant languages such as C, Java, and Python.

Network programming skills essential.

Knowledge of Best Practices.

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge.

Good OOP knowledge.

Software Development Lifecycle experience.

Experience with Windows and Linux.

Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol.

Coordination with other Developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests.

The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained.

Be able and willing to travel abroad.

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Experience managing large long-term projects mostly unaided.

Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience.

OSI layer 2 experience, specifically AVB and its related protocols.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn.

Fluent in spoken and written English.

Team player with the ability to work in small teams.

COMMENTS:

