Data Engineer – Western Cape Woodstock

Our clients vision is to deliver delightful experiences for merchants and users, and be the payments partner of choice on the African continent.

In everything we do, we strive to make it as easy as possible for merchants to focus on their business, while we take care of their payment needs. We work with the biggest enterprise businesses and the side-hustle next door, across every sector of the economy. We pride ourselves on delivering a world-class payments service with a seamless and secure checkout, enterprise-grade security and personalised multi-channel support to every business we partner with. We integrate easily with leading e-commerce platforms like WooCommerce, Wix, Shopify, Magento and Prestashop, and our modern API allows for custom integrations. We currently enable both enterprise and SME ecommerce in South Africa, Kenya and Mauritius, with rapid expansion to more countries on the continent planned.

Ideal Candidates Look Like

At least 3 years’ experience with data streaming and pub/sub models

Experience with the AWS Stack

Eager to experiment with new technologies and learn new skills

Nice To Haves

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience

Have worked within the FinTech/Payments industry.

Job Description

Work alongside the data team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Building out our core data infrastructure, that includes queuing platforms with a pub/sub architecture with a focus on security and reliability.

Enabling other product teams to use the infrastructure by setting up guidelines, libraries and training

Monitoring and improving the data warehouse, to make sure it keeps up with scale and usage

Show best practices in testing, documenting and the use of version control

Tech Stack

Data: PostgreSQL, MongoDB, MySQL, Kafka

Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, API Gateway, DBT

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman, PopSQL

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform

Backend: Python, Node, PHP

Frontend: React, Angular, TypeScript, Material

What sort of things are coming up on our data roadmap:

Operationalize streaming platform and add more data sources (in raw form) to our data warehouse

Build out more transformations that serve the business needs (using dbt)

Build out complex models and algorithms to improve our ability to help merchants and ourselves to make better decisions. Examples could be alerting when payment processing seems down in a certain area, or advanced fraud detection.

Allow other products to move over to event driven architectures

Desired Skills:

data engineer

Python

