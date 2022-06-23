DevOps Engineer

Calling all DevOps Engineering in Cape Town, we have an exciting opportunity for you.

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a DevOps Engineer for a remote contract position. So if you looking to work in an environment where everyone has a different skill set on a different level and everyone learns from each other daily, this could be for you.

The successful candidate must have the following background and experience:

1. 3 – 5 years DevOps experience

2. University degree or high certificate in Information technology preferable

3. Working knowledge of public cloud, preferably AWS

4. Scripting language (PowerShell, Go, Python, iK)

5. Terraform or Ansible

6. Must have a full understanding of CI/CD principles

7. Fundamental understanding of TCP / IP,DNS, SSL and load balancing

8. Hands on experience with Docker

9. At least a basic exposure to Kubernetes and Helm

10. Knowledge of Web Services / Micro Services (REST)

11. Full stack application development

12. Experience in the following technologies is beneficial: Azure DevOps, Redis, Rancher, .Net Core, RabbitMQ, Elastic stack

