DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge Software Specialist in Century City seeks the technical expertise of a solutions-driven DevOps Engineer to ensure operational processes are executed fast, accurately & securely. Your core role will be to help build functional systems that improve customer experience. You will also be responsible for deploying product updates, identifying production issues and implementing integrations that meet customer needs. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree/Diploma in IT or related discipline, have prior experience in a similar role, be proficient with Git, Git Workflows, Python, SQL, GitLab and any yocto and cmake skills in addition, will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Maintain, build, and setup new development tools and infrastructure.

Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.

Ensure that systems are safe and secure against Cybersecurity threats.

Work with Software Developers and Software Engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.

Plan out projects and be involved in Project Management decisions.

Improve integration of code between teams.

Deploy releases, updates, and fixes.

Provide technical support to Developers.

Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve Developer and customer experience.

Develop software to integrate with internal back-end systems.

Develop scripts to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in IT or related field.

Experience/Skills –

Experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar Software Engineering role.

Proficient with Git and Git Workflows.

Knowledge of GitLab, yocto, and cmake is a bonus.

Good knowledge of Python.

Working knowledge of databases and SQL.

Be able and willing to travel abroad.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem-solving attitude.

Collaborative team spirit.

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn.

Fluent in spoken and written English.

Team player with the ability to work in small teams.

