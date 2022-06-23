Enterprise Architect (D365 for F&O and HRMIS) â€“ at The Focus Group

Provide the architecture definition, integration and direction with regards to Enterprise Support Systems (ESS) with a focus on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resources Management Information Systems (HRMIS). Responsible for leading enterprise technology responses to disruptive forces by identifying and analysing the execution of change toward desired business vision and outcomes. Develop and design the IT applications and technology roadmap to meet current and future business requirements for Enterprise Support Systems domains according to industry best practices.
Decides on the Architecture Design of Domain Applications/Infrastructure
Decides on different proposed solutions including options to develop or replace or modify solutions
Decides on technology for Domain
Decide on Application roadmap
Interpreting Corporate/IT Policy and Strategy and develop best practice Applications to achieve business goals
Design, development and implementation of Application architecture, roadmap and solutions aligned to IT Strategy and
Business satisfaction
Co-ordinate development of work design
Reducing complexity, simplifying the underlying technologies and development
BSc Degree in Information Systems, BTech/M.Tech Technical Degree/similar
Development, integration, data and solution design (combined time) 10 years
Solution architecture 5 years
Experience and deep understanding of Dynamics 365 ERP for Finance & Operations and HR 3 years
Technical leadership and/or architecture experience 3-5 years
Experience in Digitizing Processes with API development and management using the MEF and TMForum Frameworks 3-5 years
Working with following frameworks. (NGOSS, eTOM, ITIL, Regulations, TOGAF, BSS COTS, SOA) for at least 3 years 3-5 years
Telecommunication or ICT experience with at least 3 years at a management level 3 –8 years
Microsoft Dynamics 365
Understanding of IT Systems and technologies
Strong ability to develop technical specifications
API development and management using the MEF and TMForum Frameworks
Applying lean and agile methods
Revenue and cost awareness
Digital business literacy
Strong leadership capabilities
Have an aptitude to learn and apply new technologies
Ability to interact and communicate effectively with internal and external clients as needed to clarify business, operational, or technical requirements
Excellent ability to research, evaluate and recommend technical solutions including open source and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products
Strong presentation skills and ability to present technical information to a business audience Information Technology services management and operations
Solid understanding of how the organization’s business objectives and processes, and what drivers and trends, are influencing the industry and ecosystem
CRM data and database systems
Analyze business proposals and plans, and to identify the applicable architectural solution to address these, bearing in mind the aspects of cost management and risk management.
Business Continuity Planning (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Planning (DRP)
Information security and controls
Expertise in broad set of development technologies: J2EE, EJB, MQ, XML, Web Services, JavaScript, .NET, etc.
Experience with Agile methodologies (e.g. SCRUM) and CICD (e.g. Git)
Innovative and analytical thinking
Intellectual Integrity – must present unbiased architectural opinions and recommendations to senior management for their decisions. This requires an independent and objective approach to the issues.
Applying models, tools and methods – used to determine impact and “what if” scenarios for investments and strategic direction.
Project management
Communication and Presentation
Operational awareness
Understanding digital and emerging technologies
Integrating solutions
Understanding of Frameworks like TOGAF, ONAP, MEF, ITIL and ETOM