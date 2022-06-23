Enterprise Architect (D365 for F&O and HRMIS) â€“ at The Focus Group

Provide the architecture definition, integration and direction with regards to Enterprise Support Systems (ESS) with a focus on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resources Management Information Systems (HRMIS). Responsible for leading enterprise technology responses to disruptive forces by identifying and analysing the execution of change toward desired business vision and outcomes. Develop and design the IT applications and technology roadmap to meet current and future business requirements for Enterprise Support Systems domains according to industry best practices.

Decides on the Architecture Design of Domain Applications/Infrastructure

Decides on different proposed solutions including options to develop or replace or modify solutions

Decides on technology for Domain

Decide on Application roadmap

Interpreting Corporate/IT Policy and Strategy and develop best practice Applications to achieve business goals

Design, development and implementation of Application architecture, roadmap and solutions aligned to IT Strategy and

Business satisfaction

Co-ordinate development of work design

Reducing complexity, simplifying the underlying technologies and development

BSc Degree in Information Systems, BTech/M.Tech Technical Degree/similar

Development, integration, data and solution design (combined time) 10 years

Solution architecture 5 years

Experience and deep understanding of Dynamics 365 ERP for Finance & Operations and HR 3 years

Technical leadership and/or architecture experience 3-5 years

Experience in Digitizing Processes with API development and management using the MEF and TMForum Frameworks 3-5 years

Working with following frameworks. (NGOSS, eTOM, ITIL, Regulations, TOGAF, BSS COTS, SOA) for at least 3 years 3-5 years

Telecommunication or ICT experience with at least 3 years at a management level 3 –8 years

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Understanding of IT Systems and technologies

Strong ability to develop technical specifications

API development and management using the MEF and TMForum Frameworks

Applying lean and agile methods

Revenue and cost awareness

Digital business literacy

Strong leadership capabilities

Have an aptitude to learn and apply new technologies

Ability to interact and communicate effectively with internal and external clients as needed to clarify business, operational, or technical requirements

Excellent ability to research, evaluate and recommend technical solutions including open source and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products

Strong presentation skills and ability to present technical information to a business audience Information Technology services management and operations

Solid understanding of how the organization’s business objectives and processes, and what drivers and trends, are influencing the industry and ecosystem

CRM data and database systems

Analyze business proposals and plans, and to identify the applicable architectural solution to address these, bearing in mind the aspects of cost management and risk management.

Business Continuity Planning (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Planning (DRP)

Information security and controls

Expertise in broad set of development technologies: J2EE, EJB, MQ, XML, Web Services, JavaScript, .NET, etc.

Experience with Agile methodologies (e.g. SCRUM) and CICD (e.g. Git)

Innovative and analytical thinking

Intellectual Integrity – must present unbiased architectural opinions and recommendations to senior management for their decisions. This requires an independent and objective approach to the issues.

Applying models, tools and methods – used to determine impact and “what if” scenarios for investments and strategic direction.

Project management

Communication and Presentation

Operational awareness

Understanding digital and emerging technologies

Integrating solutions

Understanding of Frameworks like TOGAF, ONAP, MEF, ITIL and ETOM

