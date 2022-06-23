Ericsson and Red Hat empower service providers

Ericsson and Red Hat are expanding their collaboration for validation of network functions and platforms to enable service providers to bring their next generation services to market faster in a multi-vendor scenario.

As service providers deploy 5G, they are focused on becoming more agile and innovative as businesses, allowing them to accelerate time to value. In undertaking this transformation, they must find the right balance between cost, risk and time to market.

Ericsson and Red Hat recognise that a multi-vendor approach requires a different plan of action compared to deciding for a single-vendor approach with vertically integrated solution and lifecycle management. Building multi-vendor networks requires proven interoperability in order to reap the ultimate benefits of flexibility and choice. Beyond the joint Ericsson and Red Hat work, we’re immersed in a broader ecosystem collaboration to simplify integrating different technologies and suppliers.

Ericsson and Red Hat want to free up service providers to focus on adding differentiation to their 5G services and value for their customers. We’ve been working for many months to define the optimal operating model for a multi-vendor scenario, so as to guide customers on how to deploy and fine-tune the combinations of Ericsson and Red Hat technologies, saving them time and resources.

The Ericsson and Red Hat collaboration gives service providers the confidence to accelerate their network transformation and reduce the risk when pursuing a multi-vendor strategy. Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud platforms are tested to run Ericsson’s network functions – which together make up a pre-defined reference configuration – that helps reduce the deployment complexity of distributed networks. We are investing significant joint engineering work, to get our combined technologies ready for commercial deployment in a demanding service provider network environment.

Ericsson and Red Hat now have validated solutions ready to deploy, empowering service providers with an open platform that extends across a network for vEPC, 5G Core, IMS, OSS and BSS. Our teams have been integrating Ericsson’s network function solutions with Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenStack Platform. We have been running proof of concepts (POCs) with service providers around the world and have our first commercial 5G core deployments.

Ericsson and Red Hat are engaged in multiple technical collaboration projects at various stages and maturity. Including a collaboration for Cloud RAN where Red Hat participates in Ericsson’s Open Lab for interactive innovation with Ericsson Cloud RAN customers and ecosystem partners around the world.