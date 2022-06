Full Stack Developer –

We are looking for a dynamic Full Stack Developer to join our Europe/Czech based client. Must have 3-5 years hands-on experience in C#, Angular, .NET, ASP.NET, Web Development and SQL and set-up to work remotely.

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular

.Net

ASP.Net

Web Development

SQL

