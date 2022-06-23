Intermediate Full Stack Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

Our client is looking for a skilled Microsoft Full Stack Developer who will work with a team of developers.

Responsibilities:

Writing of programs in C# and appropriate languages when the need arises

Developing test plans, systems testing, coordinating user acceptance testing where necessary

Handling problems and solutions at source from stake holders

Translating the above into development goals and outputs personally and for the team

Adhering to the development standards of the team with minimal guidance

Mentoring and teaching fellow team members

Actively participating in research and discussions around the development stack and standards

Analysis of user reporting requirements and setting up the requisite reports.

Analysis of in-house programs in order to improve application and related processes.

Analysis and verification of information with the business and creating sustainable structures to deliver this information on a regular basis

Ensure that the infrastructure developed supports remote sites

Ensure all technical documentation pertaining to developments and enhancements are updated and distributed

Ensure that the relevant technical and general information is updated to the intranet

Control and tracking of all software licenses and contracts

Requirements:

Grade 12 (Matric)

Minimum of a BSc. Degree

5+ years’ experience in an intermediary role

Experience in these technologies is preferred:

C#, exposure to .net framework and .net core

Familiar with constructing and using web services

Azure

Web API

Angular, MVC, JavaScript, jQuery .Net Core and CSS, HTML frontend technologies

Exposure to mobile development a plus, wither native or hybrid

SOLID Design patterns

Passion for software development

Up to date knowledge and a keen interest in the latest technology

Experience in a wide range of technologies

Ability to solve problems elegantly and creatively

