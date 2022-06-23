IT Support Specialist (Digital Transformation) (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Although this organisation is over 15 years old and very stable, it has retained its start-up energy level. The focus on strong relationships with both clients and staff. The team is energetic, innovative and enjoys continuous improvement, collaboration and knowledge building in a truly Agile manner. The organisation is strongly Microsoft aligned with proven Azure capabilities. Based in the CBD, they have progressive views about flexi-time and remote work opportunities. You would be rewarded with a monthly bonus program, 18+ days annual leave and numerous other benefits. It is a highly cosmopolitan work environment with a very flat organisational structure offering a variety of promotional opportunities.

Responsible for enabling customer’s business IT to perform at its best.

Assisting with the design / architecture of digital transformation solutions (Microsoft 365 Modern Workplace & Azure Cloud).

Implementing digital transformation technologies (Microsoft Cloud SaaS).

Identifying project issues.

Driving digital adoption of Modern Workplace solutions.

Effective problem management through root-cause analysis and problem resolution.

Providing Tier 3 technical support to our clients in line with our client’s SLA’s.

Focussing on contract efficiency through technical excellence in the work that you do.

Ensuring clients are satisfied with the product and value delivered

Identifying opportunities for developing new project sets, processes or templates in line with best practice.

Creating / maintaining accurate documentation and tooling (IT Glue, N Central, Autotask) in real-time.

Azure and Microsoft 365 Modern Workplace Certifications

Mimecast certified

Cisco Meraki Solutions Specialist Certification

10+ Years of IT Managed IT Support experience.

5+ Years of Microsoft echo system implementation, administration and support.

Proven experience in the implementation of Microsoft 365 Modern Workplace and Azure solutions in a Professional Services team.

Experience in a Managed IT Services business.

Skills to power the next generation of cloud-optimised networks, applications and web services.

Experience with Microsoft 365 (Modern Workplace) and Microsoft Azure (IaaS and MS Server OS’s)

Azure Skills – Azure Active Directory, Intune, Mobile Device Management and Lighthouse

Microsoft 365 skills – Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive and Teams

Experience troubleshooting environments with Microsoft Servers, SQL, MS Desktop and MAC Operating Systems.

Experience installing, maintaining and troubleshooting networks – LAN and wireless networks, firewalls, DHCP, DNS and TCP/IP

Brilliant with a support ticketing system and real time processing of work done

Ability to explain complex topics in a way that is easily understood.

Deep understanding of what the success of digital adoption of modern tools looks like in a business.

Ambition and an eagerness to learn and improve yourself.

The ability to guide and up-skill team members by sharing knowledge.

Strong client-facing and teamwork skills.

Familiarity with risk management and quality assurance control.

Hands-on experience with project management tools.

Experience with Autotask, N-Central and IT Glue would be beneficial.

