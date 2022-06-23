Junior Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client an established Software development Company is looking for a Junior Software Developer to join their team based in the Southern suburbs in Cape Town.

The suitable person must possess a passion for pushing technologies to the limits and will be required to work in all areas of development including, but not limited to, Windows apps, Web Development and Web Services.

Responsibilities:

Design and develop UI that focuses on user experience and interaction.

Translating and syncing of data from several sources to central servers for BI purposes

Collaborate with teams to define, design and ship new features.

Work on bug fixing and improving application performance.

Design, develop and maintain web applications.

Design, develop and maintain API’s

Participate during all stages of the software development cycle.

Monitor the use of the company’s applications and ensuring systems are in place to ensure uninterrupted services.

Experience / Qualifications:

A qualification in software development, and/or relevant experience

Proven working experience in Software Development

Experience working with Web Services

Experience using relational database technologies

Experience translating and syncing of data from several sources to central servers for BI purposes.

Cloud (AWS, Azure, Google)

Experience with any of the following technologies, TML5, CSS, Javascript, ASP, ASP.net, PHP, WordPress or other Object orientated design platforms.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

ASP

ASP.net

PHP

WordPress

Learn more/Apply for this position