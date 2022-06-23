National Online School Championships for esports this weekend

Mind Sports South Africa is to hold its popular annual S A National Online School Championships for esports – open to all learners whether their school is affiliated or not – on 25 June.

However, for team events, it is required that all members of the team are learners at the same school.

MSSA’s S A School Online Championships, which will offer local players the opportunity to qualify for selection to the national squad and for the Protea Team that will attend IESF’s World Championships to be held in Bali in 2022 should they meet the criteria.

The titles to be played at IESF’s World Championships to be held in Bali in 2022 which are to be played at this championship are:

• Counter-Strike: GO

• DotA 2

• eFootball

• Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Game titles to be played are:

Period/genre Title Platform Age restriction Players Shooter CS GO PC, 16 5 v 5 FPS Paladins PC/console 12 5 v 5 Sport FIFA ‘22 Console 12 1 v 1 Sport PES 2022 Console 12 1 v 1 MOBA DotA 2 PC 12 5 v 5 League of Legends PC 12 5 v 5 Clash Royale Mobile 12 1 v 1 VainGlory Tablet/cell 12 3 v 3 Mobile League: Bang Bang Mobile 7 5 v 5 Fighting Street Fighter V Console 12 1 v 1 Card HearthStone Mobile 7 1 v 1

Tournament Structure:

As per the MSSA’s rules, being:

• If less than six teams, the championship shall be a Round Robin Championship

• If 6 to 10 teams enter the championship there shall be four rounds as played to the Swiss System

• If 11 or more teams enter the championship there shall be five rounds as played to the Swiss System

Eligibility:

• Any learner currently registered for primary or secondary studies may enter.

Entry fee:

• Entry is R50.00 per Registered Player.

• Only fully-paid-up Registered Players may participate in this event.

Entries:

• Entries need to be submitted by the school on or before 23 June 2021.