.Net Core Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in the financial industry is looking for .Net Core developers for both junior and senior remote contract roles in Johannesburg. So if you looking to work in a fast paced project environment focused on delivery, this is the position for you.
The star candidate must have:
1. 5 – 8 Year development experience
2. .Net Core experience (Linux)
3. Experience working on databases , PostgreSQL and or MongoDB
4. Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
5. Good understanding of C# technology
6. Experience using OM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
Advantage to have:
1. Domain driven design (DDD) and TestDriven Development
2. Experience in containerization technology such as Docker and Kubernetes
3. Experience in AWS / Azure and IaC
Desired Skills:
- .Net core
- PostgreSQL
- Linux
- Docker
- Kubernetes