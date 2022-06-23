NOC Engineer

Our client who is a leader in the Telco space is looking tech savvy NOC Engineers to join their team

Duties

Customer support through telephonic channels

Customer support through written channels

High performance, and high-quality engagements with clients via telephonic and written means, on a shift rotation that can span over the 7 days of the week

Documenting work done effectively, accurately and efficiently

Adhering to all policies, and procedures for the NOC team, as well as the policies and procedures of the organization, applying to that role in the business.

Work remotely and unsupervised with the required focus, quiet environment, and high-speed internet required for the job role.

Ability to interleave with other duties in the NOC which includes managing and communicating outages

Highly proficient in English, with professional and accurate articulation both verbal and in writing, at a fast pace

Requirements

Matric

N+

CCNA

JNCIA

Related tertiary degree or further equivalent studies

4.2 Professional Membership or Registration

1 x year technical support experience

1 x year customer service experience

1 x year in ISP or FNO

Desired Skills:

Vendor Management

deviation diagnosis

command switches

VLAN

Cisco Routers

