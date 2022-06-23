NOC Engineer – Western Cape Observatory

Our client who is a leader in the Telco space is looking tech savvy NOC Engineers to join their team
Duties
Customer support through telephonic channels
Customer support through written channels
High performance, and high-quality engagements with clients via telephonic and written means, on a shift rotation that can span over the 7 days of the week
Documenting work done effectively, accurately and efficiently
Adhering to all policies, and procedures for the NOC team, as well as the policies and procedures of the organization, applying to that role in the business.
Work remotely and unsupervised with the required focus, quiet environment, and high-speed internet required for the job role.
Ability to interleave with other duties in the NOC which includes managing and communicating outages
Highly proficient in English, with professional and accurate articulation both verbal and in writing, at a fast pace
Requirements
Matric
N+
CCNA
JNCIA
Related tertiary degree or further equivalent studies
4.2 Professional Membership or Registration
1 x year technical support experience
1 x year customer service experience
1 x year in ISP or FNO
Desired Skills:
- Vendor Management
- deviation diagnosis
- command switches
- VLAN
- Cisco Routers