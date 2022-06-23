Sage X3 Consultant/Business Analyst

The opportunity that awaits you:

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to join a company that is fully committed to customer service, offering the best products as well as providing top value to their stakeholders. Working primarily with Sage X3 in a financial and distribution environment, the successful candidate will be able to mould themselves into a highly specialised professional in their field of business analysis.

Your key responsibilities:

The individual filling this position will be a functional Sage X3 consultant who plays a role in implementing Sage X3 ERP enhancements, support desk, and supporting Crystal Reports and other products. They will search for possibilities to improve processes, automate them, and then implement these improvements.

Our required expertise:

The ideal candidate will have 2-3 years of Sage X3 experience with knowledge of SQL Scripting knowledge, Crystal Report development and support, Sage Intelligence development and support and ITIL practices and procedures. Additionally, this role requires the ideal candidate to have Grade 12, a Tertiary IT related degree/diploma and Sage X3 Certification (V9 and greater).

Your reward:

Salary range: R 375 000 – R 475 000 CTC/annum

Please apply to directly or on our website (https://60degrees.vincere.io/careers/job/31455/lang=en) For more roles please have a look at our website (www.60degrees.com). or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/10287263/) and Instagram (@60d_sixtydegrees).

Desired Skills:

Sage X3

Crystal Reports

Sage Intelligence

ITIL

SQL Scripting

