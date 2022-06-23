Senior Frontend Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge FinTech company seeks the coding expertise of an energetic & dynamic Senior Frontend Developer to join its team. Your role will include the design and development of complex application systems, participating in application architecture functions and analysing code segments. The successful candidate must preferably have a Degree in IT/Computer Science or equivalent field, 5+ years’ relevant work experience, extensive knowledge of the Software Development processes, User Interface development experience and developing mobile optimized websites & apps and your tech toolset should include Java, C++, Angular, C#, JavaScript, JSON, SQL, CSS & HTML.

DUTIES:

Write code.

Design and implement software.

Analyse data.

Develop software solutions to meet the needs of the business and its customers and clients.

Create documentation for new systems and applications.

Testing and debugging of source code and applications.

Evaluate existing applications and perform improvements, updates and modifications.

Consult with internal departments, customers and partners on projects.

Define data structures, application solutions appropriate for the organisation and its clients customers and partners.

Design and develop complex application systems using advanced technology platforms.

Assist with integration to third party applications.

Design and build prototypes and designs.

Participate and assist in application architecture functions.

Perform coding assignments.

Review code work for accuracy and functionality.

Create and implement design plans.

Analyse code segments regularly.

Delegate tasks to team members.

Keep up to date with industry trends and technology developments.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related. (Preferred)

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years relevant experience.

Broad and extensive knowledge of the Software Development process and its technologies

Strong knowledge of computer languages, such as Java, C++, Angular, C#, JavaScript, JSON, SQL

Strong background in coding.

Strong knowledge of HTML technologies and web frameworks.

Experience with database creation and maintenance.

User interface development experience using languages such as, CSS, HTML/HTML5, JavaScript, or JSON.

Experience with developing mobile optimized websites and apps.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

Good time management.

