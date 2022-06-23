Senior IT Systems Engineer at Mindspring Computing – Western Cape Boquinar Industrial Area

The position:

– We are looking for an experienced Senior IT Systems Engineer to manage predominantly Microsoft Servers and Desktops in an industrial environment.

– Based in the Cape Town Airport Industrial, the candidate must have experience in managing a large user environment.

– The candidate will be required to provide onsite assistance, maintain all server infrastructure, and execute various Information systems-related projects.

– A minimum of 10 years experience is required.

– Standby will be expected.

Skills:

– Experience configuring and managing Windows Servers, desktops, and Hyper-V virtualization with replication.

– Experience with configuring network firewalls, switches, and routers. (Experience with Mikrotik Routers specifically, would be advantageous.)

– Experience with ITSM such as Kaseya, N-Able etc.

– MS Power Apps Knowledge, API, and Cloud Experience will be advantageous

-Working knowledge of Process Street and SmartSheet.

-Basic Project management and administration skills.

-Ability to take ownership of a project or task and work independently.

Education:

Required: MCSE or related IT Diploma/Degree.

Beneficial:

Mikrotik Certification

Linux Systems administration

Desired Skills:

Kaseya

DNS

Monitor infrastructure

Switches installation

Networking Engineering

Hyper V

Microsoft Technical Certifications

Networks and Infrastructure

DHCP

VPN administration

VMware Server

VMware administration

Office365

Windows Server

Fortinet

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our Aim

To supply and maintain IT systems that address your business requirements in a cost-effective, efficient, and effective manner.

Our Philosophy

We believe in building long-term relationships with our clients, which are based on the continuing value that we add. We pride ourselves on providing solutions that are appropriate to your needs, taking into account your business requirements, budgets, and strategic direction.

Our History

Mindspring Computing was started by Pramod Daya in 1991. He has always had a passion for using IT and technology to make everyday tasks easier and to solve problems efficiently. Based on this passion Mindspring Computing was born.

?Our initial focus was on Macintosh software development and support. Over time our services began including internet connectivity, however, the open-source movement is still enthusiastically embraced. We now offer an even bigger variety of IT services such as Desktop or remote Support as well as on-site support, Penetration Testing, and are skilled in Linux. We are also a re-seller of Kaspersky Anti-virus, ManageEngine, and Microsoft 365.

In 2004 we moved to new premises in Kenilworth, across from Access Park, and are currently 27 staff members strong.

Research & Development

We encourage our clients to look beyond using their IT systems for word processing and e-mail. There is a plethora of application software available, much of it in the Open Source domain, which can be used or customised for your needs.

In learning more about your business, we are better able to research existing software or develop a bespoke system that suits your individual needs.

Learn more/Apply for this position