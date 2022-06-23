Senior Project Manager

To deliver the project scope and objectives according to the specifications, on time and within budget

JOB DESCRIPTION

Produce comprehensive project management plans that include scope, quality, risks, time, cost, human resources, procurement, integration, governance and communication, and confirm that these knowledge areas are regularly updated and maintained.

Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are produced, approved and maintained timeously, including close-out documents.

Identify and manage project risks, constraints and changes, and ensure that the project plans are managed and approved.

Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal.

Establish and effectively manage programme and project governance through setting standards and measuring compliance by means of engaging with a multi-disciplinary project team throughout the project life cycle, and clearly define roles and responsibilities of project team members for the delivery of project governance.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or an equivalent qualification;

A relevant project management certification;

Solid knowledge of the project management discipline;

Solid knowledge and experience of programme and project governance; and

A minimum of five to eight years’ experience in a project management environment.

Additional requirements include:

Experience in a banking environment (advantageous);

Facilitation;

Promoting team work,

Planning and organisational skills;

Conceptual thinking;

Effective communication;

Drive for results;

Service and stakeholder focus;

Judgement and decision-making skills;

Impact and influence;

Analytical and problem-solving skills;

Resilience; and

Managing complexity and ambiguity.

