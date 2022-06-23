Senior Project Manager

To deliver the project scope and objectives according to the specifications, on time and within budget
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Produce comprehensive project management plans that include scope, quality, risks, time, cost, human resources, procurement, integration, governance and communication, and confirm that these knowledge areas are regularly updated and maintained.
- Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are produced, approved and maintained timeously, including close-out documents.
- Identify and manage project risks, constraints and changes, and ensure that the project plans are managed and approved.
- Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal.
- Establish and effectively manage programme and project governance through setting standards and measuring compliance by means of engaging with a multi-disciplinary project team throughout the project life cycle, and clearly define roles and responsibilities of project team members for the delivery of project governance.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or an equivalent qualification;
- A relevant project management certification;
- Solid knowledge of the project management discipline;
- Solid knowledge and experience of programme and project governance; and
- A minimum of five to eight years’ experience in a project management environment.
Additional requirements include:
- Experience in a banking environment (advantageous);
- Facilitation;
- Promoting team work,
- Planning and organisational skills;
- Conceptual thinking;
- Effective communication;
- Drive for results;
- Service and stakeholder focus;
- Judgement and decision-making skills;
- Impact and influence;
- Analytical and problem-solving skills;
- Resilience; and
- Managing complexity and ambiguity.
Desired Skills:
- Promoting team work
- Facilitation
- Effective Communication