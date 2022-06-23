Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 23, 2022

To deliver the project scope and objectives according to the specifications, on time and within budget
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Produce comprehensive project management plans that include scope, quality, risks, time, cost, human resources, procurement, integration, governance and communication, and confirm that these knowledge areas are regularly updated and maintained.

  • Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are produced, approved and maintained timeously, including close-out documents.

  • Identify and manage project risks, constraints and changes, and ensure that the project plans are managed and approved.

  • Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal.

  • Establish and effectively manage programme and project governance through setting standards and measuring compliance by means of engaging with a multi-disciplinary project team throughout the project life cycle, and clearly define roles and responsibilities of project team members for the delivery of project governance.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • A Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or an equivalent qualification;

  • A relevant project management certification;

  • Solid knowledge of the project management discipline;

  • Solid knowledge and experience of programme and project governance; and

  • A minimum of five to eight years’ experience in a project management environment.

Additional requirements include:

  • Experience in a banking environment (advantageous);

  • Facilitation;

  • Promoting team work,

  • Planning and organisational skills;

  • Conceptual thinking;

  • Effective communication;

  • Drive for results;

  • Service and stakeholder focus;

  • Judgement and decision-making skills;

  • Impact and influence;

  • Analytical and problem-solving skills;

  • Resilience; and

  • Managing complexity and ambiguity.

