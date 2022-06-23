Senior Technical Specialist: SAP Banking – Gauteng Centurion

To provide ERP configuration and software program development, maintenance and support services through gathering user requirements from business process owners. To provide ERP system training to process owners and power users. To guide, support and mentor the more junior team members

JOB DESCRIPTION

Application Support, Maintenance and Changes to ERP Solutions and Processes

Documentation Management

Provide Functional End User Support for Allocated Application

Develop, and maintain role-based training documentation for all business roles

Provide training courses, facilitators (SME’s) and facilities for IT Role Based Training throughout the year in line with Human Capital Learning and Development standards and processes for example training on SAP CML (A1 template), BP, BCA & FI/CO modules

JOB REQUIREMENTS



Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

National Diploma or equivalent

SAP Certification

5-8years experience in working within business solution teams performing IT application development and maintenance functions (planning, design, development, testing and implementation) in an ERP environment

5-8years Practical experience implementing new and supporting SAP business modules

Critical Competencies

SAP support and maintenance. Specialist knowledge of SAP Banking applications.

ABAP Methodology and Programming

Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering. In-depth knowledge and understanding of banking processes (from account origination to closure or legal recovery)

Microsoft Office Applications

Desired Skills:

• Microsoft Office Applications

• SAP support and maintenance

• ABAP Methodology and Programming

Learn more/Apply for this position