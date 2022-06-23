Senior Technical Specialist: SAP Banking

To provide ERP configuration and software program development, maintenance and support services through gathering user requirements from business process owners. To provide ERP system training to process owners and power users. To guide, support and mentor the more junior team members
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Application Support, Maintenance and Changes to ERP Solutions and Processes
- Documentation Management
- Provide Functional End User Support for Allocated Application
- Develop, and maintain role-based training documentation for all business roles
- Provide training courses, facilitators (SME’s) and facilities for IT Role Based Training throughout the year in line with Human Capital Learning and Development standards and processes for example training on SAP CML (A1 template), BP, BCA & FI/CO modules
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
- National Diploma or equivalent
- SAP Certification
- 5-8years experience in working within business solution teams performing IT application development and maintenance functions (planning, design, development, testing and implementation) in an ERP environment
- 5-8years Practical experience implementing new and supporting SAP business modules
Critical Competencies
- SAP support and maintenance. Specialist knowledge of SAP Banking applications.
- ABAP Methodology and Programming
- Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering. In-depth knowledge and understanding of banking processes (from account origination to closure or legal recovery)
- Microsoft Office Applications
Desired Skills:
