SharePoint Developer at Reverside

Identifies work that needs to be performed using existing technologies and makes enhancements to suit new requirements.

Ensures that business processes are completed in a timely manner while developing the appropriate level of quality. Develops solutions for SharePoint based on business requirements and the organization’s technical specifications

Designs develop and maintain Web-based solutions that are used to create, modify, and manage content within Microsoft Office SharePoint Server 2010.

Manages resources such as technologies, schedules, products, and people to effectively meet the project objectives.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

