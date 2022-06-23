Software Developer C#.NET

Vacancy available for a talented Software Developer that is driven to stay at the forefront of latest technologies for the construction of cutting-edge applications for a worldwide audience.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Minimum a BTech degree, preferably BEng Computer Engineering or BSc Computer Science
  • 3+ years working experience
  • Experience with C#, .Net environment

Responsibilities:

  • Understand and contribute to analysis, design, implementation, testing and release cycles.
  • Build re-usable and maintainable code to high standards.
  • Deal with bottle necks, bugs and troubleshooting on local and live systems.
  • Collaborate with clients, external test teams and internal teams.
  • Work on existing code and green field projects.
  • Build and maintain install packages for software.
  • Give and receive technical advice to and from team members.
  • Deliver and track progress on tasks and jobs and software.

Skills Required:

  • Understanding of object orientation, and design patterns.
  • Knowledge of scalable applications.
  • Knowledge or experience in micro server architecture.
  • Working knowledge of source control like GIT, versioning, branches, etc.
  • Cross platform implementation and knowledge of .Net Core.
  • Understanding and working knowledge of SQL relational databases.
  • Web technology stack would be advantageous.
  • Experience in unit testing, maintenance, and implementation advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • Object Orientation
  • GIT
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

