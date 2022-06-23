Software Developer C#.NET

Vacancy available for a talented Software Developer that is driven to stay at the forefront of latest technologies for the construction of cutting-edge applications for a worldwide audience.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Minimum a BTech degree, preferably BEng Computer Engineering or BSc Computer Science
- 3+ years working experience
- Experience with C#, .Net environment
Responsibilities:
- Understand and contribute to analysis, design, implementation, testing and release cycles.
- Build re-usable and maintainable code to high standards.
- Deal with bottle necks, bugs and troubleshooting on local and live systems.
- Collaborate with clients, external test teams and internal teams.
- Work on existing code and green field projects.
- Build and maintain install packages for software.
- Give and receive technical advice to and from team members.
- Deliver and track progress on tasks and jobs and software.
Skills Required:
- Understanding of object orientation, and design patterns.
- Knowledge of scalable applications.
- Knowledge or experience in micro server architecture.
- Working knowledge of source control like GIT, versioning, branches, etc.
- Cross platform implementation and knowledge of .Net Core.
- Understanding and working knowledge of SQL relational databases.
- Web technology stack would be advantageous.
- Experience in unit testing, maintenance, and implementation advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Object Orientation
- GIT
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree