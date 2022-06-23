Software Developer C#.NET – Western Cape Century City

Vacancy available for a talented Software Developer that is driven to stay at the forefront of latest technologies for the construction of cutting-edge applications for a worldwide audience.

Qualifications & Experience:

Minimum a BTech degree, preferably BEng Computer Engineering or BSc Computer Science

3+ years working experience

Experience with C#, .Net environment

Responsibilities:

Understand and contribute to analysis, design, implementation, testing and release cycles.

Build re-usable and maintainable code to high standards.

Deal with bottle necks, bugs and troubleshooting on local and live systems.

Collaborate with clients, external test teams and internal teams.

Work on existing code and green field projects.

Build and maintain install packages for software.

Give and receive technical advice to and from team members.

Deliver and track progress on tasks and jobs and software.

Skills Required:

Understanding of object orientation, and design patterns.

Knowledge of scalable applications.

Knowledge or experience in micro server architecture.

Working knowledge of source control like GIT, versioning, branches, etc.

Cross platform implementation and knowledge of .Net Core.

Understanding and working knowledge of SQL relational databases.

Web technology stack would be advantageous.

Experience in unit testing, maintenance, and implementation advantageous.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Object Orientation

GIT

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

