Software Project Manager

The profile we are looking for

Relevant project management certificate – PMBOK, PRINCE2.

Project management experience within an IT services environment

An understanding of IT principles i.e. development (front and back end).

Knowledge of the insurance industry would be an advantage.

Experience in / or exposure to AGILE methodologies will be beneficial.

Skilled on Microsoft Project, Word, Excel and Outlook.

Experience in implementing new processes or products would be an advantage.

Financial acumen in terms of budgeting.

Why we need you

To co-ordinate the full lifecycle of numerous software development projects simultaneously, through the resources available, to ensure the delivery of solutions on time, on budget, and within scope and quality standards. Maintain communication with clients and colleagues, to keep them updated on the project status. Raise any deviations from the project plan with management and take corrective action.

What you’ll do

Imports (activity, project members, offline time) on our productivity tracking tool (Desktime).

Desktime and Trello project administration (pulling reports at month end, having meeting with the Software Operations Manager to confirm figures, submit figures to finance)

PowerBi reporting from imported Desktime and Trello data.

Assigning capacity and resources, project issuance and tracking on MS Projects.

Sprint planning with Managers and Team Leads.

Co-ordinate projects on fortnightly basis by managing multi sprints for a project, and detailing project sprint completion in which sprint.

Communicate activity with management, daily scrums, peer review sessions, tracking of project completion, highlighting of areas of concerns and deviations from the project plan.

Manage the rhythm of all meetings, consistently and reliably.

Fortnightly project presentation (tracking sprints, concerns, wins, non-delivery tracking) to client and internally.

Communicate with clients on all projects being handled and provide weekly update sessions on project level, as required by the client.

Ensuring all time is accurately tracked and allocated accordingly (along with Team leads).

Managing Confluence, handling all signed off projects and adding to sprints.

What matters to us is someone who demonstrates

Command Respect

Work Through Clients

Work and Inspire through People

Self-directed and can work independently.

Places emphasis on the quality of their work.

Holds themselves accountable for delivery and can work to deadlines.

A team-player who collaborates to get things done.

Desired Skills:

PMBOK

Project Management Agile

Software Project

About The Employer:

– Dynamic culture that cultivates creativity and innovation,

– Whilst recognises each person as an individual.

– prioritise physical and mental well-being,

– having fun while we work and

– creating a journey of lifelong learning.

Permanent, full-time (8h00-17h00). Working arrangements – hybrid – 3 days in office/ 2 days remote per week.

Market leading, trusted, South African software development and support services organisation, which has been operating since 2005.

We are defined by innovation and ingenuity, providing intelligent and cutting-edge solutions that resolve business challenges, while assuring our customers of exceptional service.

We uphold four core values that are embedded into our ethos and our client relationships – Commitment, Lead, Efficiency and Well Being. These values ensure that our clients are always treated with respect as we are constantly measuring our services and solutions to ensure that they are delivered to the highest possible quality.

As an established IT company, they have a young, energetic and fun environment that inspires both client and employees alike.

They believe that by putting our people and their well-being first, they will be empowered to put our clients first.

They may be in IT, but we are redefining what it means to be creative and innovative within a culture that’s supportive and considerate.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

Medical

Learn more/Apply for this position