Solutions Architect

ROLES and RESPONSIBILITIES
-
Assessing the business impact that certain technical choices have.
-
Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets.
-
Maintain architectural runway
-
Manage suppliers
-
Project management and leadership skills are essential
- Experience developing IT microservices architecture and cloud infrastructure
- Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures
- Experience in software engineering and design architecture
- Positive outlook in meeting challenges and working to a high level
- Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes
- Ability to own architecture and influence strategic direction and vision for the future.
- Desire and ability to understand diverse business domains and develop architectures that meet the current and anticipated business needs across a broad set of partners.
- Ability to evaluate new technologies and know the latest industry trends.
- Experience with and knowledge of common Architecture patterns (e.g. microservices, SOA, Event sourcing, etc.).
- Experience addressing operational and non-functional concerns (e.g. horizontal & vertical scalability, performance, maintainability, load distribution, resilience, recovery, security, privacy, etc.).
- Design and evolve the systems architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it.
- Resolving technical problems as they arise.
- Providing supervision and guidance to development teams.
- Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed.
- Informing various stakeholders about any problems with the current technical solutions being implemented
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architecture
- IT Strategy
- Solution Implementation
- Technical Architecture
- Application Design
- Proof of concept
- Architectural
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma