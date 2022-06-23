Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 23, 2022

ROLES and RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Assessing the business impact that certain technical choices have.

  • Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets.

  • Maintain architectural runway

  • Manage suppliers

  • Project management and leadership skills are essential

  • Experience developing IT microservices architecture and cloud infrastructure
  • Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures
  • Experience in software engineering and design architecture
  • Positive outlook in meeting challenges and working to a high level
  • Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes
  • Ability to own architecture and influence strategic direction and vision for the future.
  • Desire and ability to understand diverse business domains and develop architectures that meet the current and anticipated business needs across a broad set of partners.
  • Ability to evaluate new technologies and know the latest industry trends.
  • Experience with and knowledge of common Architecture patterns (e.g. microservices, SOA, Event sourcing, etc.).
  • Experience addressing operational and non-functional concerns (e.g. horizontal & vertical scalability, performance, maintainability, load distribution, resilience, recovery, security, privacy, etc.).
  • Design and evolve the systems architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it.
  • Resolving technical problems as they arise.
  • Providing supervision and guidance to development teams.
  • Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed.
  • Informing various stakeholders about any problems with the current technical solutions being implemented

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Architecture
  • IT Strategy
  • Solution Implementation
  • Technical Architecture
  • Application Design
  • Proof of concept
  • Architectural

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

