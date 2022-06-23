Support Engineer

Our client in the financial industry is looking for Support Engineers, for both junior and senior roles to join their team for remote contract positions. So if you looking to work in a fast paced project environment focused on delivery, than this could be the position you have been looking for.

We are looking for candidates who have the following background and experience:

1. 3-4 years experience in COBOL

2. Minimum 3 years experience in Level 3 analysis of incidents and queries logged from customer care

3. Understanding and experience with applications scaling multi-platforms stacks would be preferred

4. Must have experience with support /development with support

functions

5.Preferably from the banking industry.

Mandatory in this position:

1.Experience in production support

2. COBOL application development with exposure to working on production incidents

3. Knowledge or experience on SQL and DB2 Databases

4. Ticket management

5. Service availability

6. System maintenance

Desired Skills:

SQL

COBOL

DB2

Learn more/Apply for this position