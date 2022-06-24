Business Analyst (Insurance – Contract)

Jun 24, 2022

The Role
The ideal candidate will join a small but growing IT team on twelve months contract with a possibility of renewal or permanent appointment. Our clientis looking for a candidate with Project management experience in IT and Finance.
Key Responsibilities:

  • Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models (including definition of application requirements and any Graphical User Information (GUI) requirements).

  • Analyze& design new business processes and organizational structures to support business requirements.

  • Create business process models, analysesmodels, and identify variances from operational & performance requirements.

  • Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment.

  • Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application.

  • Participate in transitioning the requirements & use cases to systems analysts &designers and ensure a clear &complete understanding of the requirements.

  • Participate in quality management reviews throughout the company Development Life Cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled.

  • Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined.

  • Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met.

  • As subject matter expert assist with investigations, business impact and benefits analysis, and updates of the business case

  • Assist with benefit realization review.

Key Requirements:

  • Knowledge of business & understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains.

  • Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and Software Development LifeCycle methodologies.

  • Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts & issues in business terms Relationship development.

Competencies:

  • Strong analytical & numerical ability.

  • Problem solving skills.

  • Conceptual thinker.

  • Good communication / interpersonal skills.

  • Action / results orientation.

  • Quality orientation.

  • Knowledge seeking / learning orientation.

Other:

  • Must be willing to travel on an adhoc basis.

  • Must be in position of a valid drivers’ license.

Qualifications and work experience:

  • Matric/Grade 12.

  • Business Degree would be to your advantage.

  • Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses.

  • A minimum of 3 years job-related experience, knowledge /experience within the Insurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry).

Desired Skills:

  • business analyst
  • insurance
  • financial services

Learn more/Apply for this position