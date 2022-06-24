DevOps Engineer

One of our clients is looking for a experienced DevOps Engineer with minimum 3-5 Years Experience.

Knowledge of public cloud, preferably AWS will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:



Full Understanding of CI/CD principles

Fundamental understanding of TCP/IP, DNS, SSL and load balancing

Hands on experience with Docker

At least exposure to Kubernetes and Helm

Knowledge of Web Services/Micro Services (REST)

Full stack application development experience is a strong advantage

Experience in the following technologies is beneficial:

Azure

DevOps

Redis

Rancher

.Net Core

RabbitMQ

Elastic Stack

Desired Skills:

AWS

PowerSHell

Python

CI/CD

REST

DevOps

