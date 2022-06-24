One of our clients is looking for a experienced DevOps Engineer with minimum 3-5 Years Experience.
Knowledge of public cloud, preferably AWS will be an advantage.
Responsibilities:
Full Understanding of CI/CD principles
Fundamental understanding of TCP/IP, DNS, SSL and load balancing
Hands on experience with Docker
At least exposure to Kubernetes and Helm
Knowledge of Web Services/Micro Services (REST)
Full stack application development experience is a strong advantage
Experience in the following technologies is beneficial:
Azure
DevOps
Redis
Rancher
.Net Core
RabbitMQ
Elastic Stack
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- PowerSHell
- Python
- CI/CD
- REST
- DevOps