ERP Business Analyst: SAP Cross Functional MM/SD/ WM – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Jun 24, 2022

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualifications

  • ERP Module certification would be an advantage

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in relevant ERP Module SAP MM and/or SD and /or WM

  • Computer skills & knowledge – Microsoft Office, Excel, Word& Power Point

  • Proven Experience in business process evaluation, procedural definition, configuration, and application systems developments.

  • Experience as a project team member (could be on business side) on a full lifecycle ERP implementation for SAP

  • Must have a valid Passport

  • Understanding of module principles, controls, and business processes

  • Ability to create queries to extract information from data sources (inc. ERP query)

  • Must be able to work overtime and travel (local and international) when required

  • Good verbal and written communication skills.

  • Ability to interact with other internal team members.

Duties

  • Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

  • Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process charges requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and development.

  • Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement.

  • Align business requirements with ERP Best Practice.

  • Enable data migration from legacy system to ERP

  • Assist users in changeover to ERP

  • Assist with module configuration

  • Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business relevant to module

  • Define, execute and approval of simulation testing

  • Design, develop and provision of training solutions

  • Train Users in existing and new processes

  • Roll out of solution to business within agreed timeframes

  • Manage competing resources and priorities

  • Monitor deliverables and ensure timely completion of projects

  • Support to Business (Users) during project, after go-live and for ad hoc requirements

  • Ensure accurate recordkeeping

  • Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time

  • Ensure compliance with standard operating policies and procedures (including quality controls)

Skills:

  • Application Systems development

  • Presentation of SAP Software

  • Project Management

  • Report Writing

  • SAP Background

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Ability to interact with team members (collaboration)

  • Excellent communicating skills across all levels

  • Good verbal presentation and written expression

  • Solid understanding of Application systems development

Desired Skills:

  • SAP MM
  • SAP SD
  • SAP WM

