First carrier-neutral data centre opens in Namibia

The new Paratus Namibia Armada data centre (DC) will launch in Windhoek in August 2022, opening its doors to both network operators and individual colocation tenants so they will not be bound to a single network service provider.

Armada enables clients’ freedom of choice and peace of mind in respect of connectivity resilience, multiple concurrent MMPs (meet-me-points) on campus, access, and uptime.

It is believed to be the first Namibian carrier-neutral DC and, while Paratus operates its own resilient quality network that interconnects with the rest of Africa and the world through its Trans Kalahari Fiber network, the DC’s carrier-neutral status gives clients and tenants total control over their connectivity options.

Paratus Group CEO-designate Schalk Erasmus explains: “This is the first DC in Namibia to have carrier-neutral status. It’s important for our tenants in terms of cost, optimum connectivity, and backup because being tied to one network can be limiting. As a quality network service provider, Paratus understands both our tenants’ and other network operators’ needs, and we are currently in talks with several ISPs about the options that the Armada DC gives them.

“Armada is Africa’s new generation of DC – one that is cutting-edge, carrier-neutral, and ideal for all players including hyperscalers, operators, and enterprises. For the end-user, this is great news because more content and information may be transmitted to more people through multiple operators. The content will be closer to the end-user, and we are giving ISPs, effectively, a level playing field to deliver that content.

“We are proud to be able to offer this service as it is yet another way in which Paratus realises its vision to transform Africa through digital infrastructure and to unlock potential through high-quality connectivity.”