Girl Gamer Esports Festival 2022 to open in Cape Town

The Girl Gamer Esports Festival, which celebrates and promotes women’s competitiveness in esports, will take place on 25 and 26 June at the ATK Arena in Cape Town.

The official games of the Girl Gamer Esports Festival are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends.

“A once male-dominated field has shifted in recent years, extending acceptance to women who are equally as interested and qualified,” explains Lesego Nyamane, head of marketing at Acer. “Female techies and gaming enthusiasts need more representation on an international scale and that’s why we and other sponsors are stepping up. The Girl Gamer Esports Festival is the perfect platform to demonstrate girls’ true gaming skills in a space free from bullying or discrimination.”

Partners of this year’s event include Acer Predator, Monster Energy South Africa, PUMA South Africa, Logitech, Intel, City of Cape Town, and more. The Cape Times, Sunday Times, and Sowetan media publications will be covering the event. At the festival, look out for Acer Predator products like the Helios 500, Helios 300, and Triton 300SE that will be promoted and on display.

There are also various competitions on the go at the Girl Gamer Esports Festival, with two pairs of Galea 311 headsets, curtesy of Acer Predator, up for grabs.

Those attending the event will be able to participate in the Girl Gamer Challenge, a new online competition that will run alongside the Girl Gamer Esports Festival world circuit. The challenge will be open exclusively for women-identifying players.