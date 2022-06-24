IT Support Technician at Ntice Search

Jun 24, 2022

Our client, a market leader in the South African Pet Food Industry, currently has an opportunity for an IT Support Technician at their facility in Centurion.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Ownership and responsibility, to complete projects and tasks as determined by the manager.
  • Install physical network components related to the WAN, LAN and WIFI networks.
  • Troubleshooting and resolving issues on the network.
  • Installing operating systems such as Windows, Linux or macOS. WINTEL background with a good understanding of server systems.
  • End user desktop support.
  • Good understanding of basic network protocols such as TCP/IP, DNS, FTP and SMTP among others.
  • Perform regular maintenance of the network and systems in accordance with the maintenance schedule as determined by the Infrastructure Manager.
  • Good understanding of networking and computing principals and concepts.
  • Create and update Technical Design and Architecture documentation and diagrams.
  • Oversee and boost the connectivity and performance of the network and server systems
  • Perform regular upgrades to the network to ensure long-term network efficiency.
  • Physical installation of optical fibre and ethernet cabling and related components.
  • Physical installation and maintenance of microwave network equipment.
  • Any other reasonable duties which are related or directly impact the designated area of responsibility

Min Requirements:

  • National Diploma or Degree in Information Systems or equivalent.
  • Network certification such CCNA, N+, MCSE (Microsoft certification) or equivalent.
  • Minimum of 3 years working experience in similar role.
  • Experience in a manufacturing environment would be advantageous.
  • Excellent communication, analytical, and organizational skills.
  • Possess a positive work ethics.

Salary is between R22 000 per month plus benefits (Provident Fund contribution, Medical Aid Contribution, Incentives)

Working hours are Monday to Friday 08:00am to 17:00pm

Desired Skills:

  • WINTEL
  • Linux
  • Microsoft

