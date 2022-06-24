IT Support Technician at Ntice Search – Gauteng Laezonia AH

Our client, a market leader in the South African Pet Food Industry, currently has an opportunity for an IT Support Technician at their facility in Centurion.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Ownership and responsibility, to complete projects and tasks as determined by the manager.

Install physical network components related to the WAN, LAN and WIFI networks.

Troubleshooting and resolving issues on the network.

Installing operating systems such as Windows, Linux or macOS. WINTEL background with a good understanding of server systems.

End user desktop support.

Good understanding of basic network protocols such as TCP/IP, DNS, FTP and SMTP among others.

Perform regular maintenance of the network and systems in accordance with the maintenance schedule as determined by the Infrastructure Manager.

Good understanding of networking and computing principals and concepts.

Create and update Technical Design and Architecture documentation and diagrams.

Oversee and boost the connectivity and performance of the network and server systems

Perform regular upgrades to the network to ensure long-term network efficiency.

Physical installation of optical fibre and ethernet cabling and related components.

Physical installation and maintenance of microwave network equipment.

Any other reasonable duties which are related or directly impact the designated area of responsibility

Min Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in Information Systems or equivalent.

Network certification such CCNA, N+, MCSE (Microsoft certification) or equivalent.

Minimum of 3 years working experience in similar role.

Experience in a manufacturing environment would be advantageous.

Excellent communication, analytical, and organizational skills.

Possess a positive work ethics.

Salary is between R22 000 per month plus benefits (Provident Fund contribution, Medical Aid Contribution, Incentives)

Working hours are Monday to Friday 08:00am to 17:00pm

Desired Skills:

WINTEL

Linux

Microsoft

