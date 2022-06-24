IT Support Technician at Ntice Search – Gauteng Laezonia AH

Our client, a market leader in the South African Pet Food Industry, currently has an opportunity for an IT Support Technician at their facility in Centurion.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Ownership and responsibility, to complete projects and tasks as determined by the manager.
- Install physical network components related to the WAN, LAN and WIFI networks.
- Troubleshooting and resolving issues on the network.
- Installing operating systems such as Windows, Linux or macOS. WINTEL background with a good understanding of server systems.
- End user desktop support.
- Good understanding of basic network protocols such as TCP/IP, DNS, FTP and SMTP among others.
- Perform regular maintenance of the network and systems in accordance with the maintenance schedule as determined by the Infrastructure Manager.
- Good understanding of networking and computing principals and concepts.
- Create and update Technical Design and Architecture documentation and diagrams.
- Oversee and boost the connectivity and performance of the network and server systems
- Perform regular upgrades to the network to ensure long-term network efficiency.
- Physical installation of optical fibre and ethernet cabling and related components.
- Physical installation and maintenance of microwave network equipment.
- Any other reasonable duties which are related or directly impact the designated area of responsibility
Min Requirements:
- National Diploma or Degree in Information Systems or equivalent.
- Network certification such CCNA, N+, MCSE (Microsoft certification) or equivalent.
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in similar role.
- Experience in a manufacturing environment would be advantageous.
- Excellent communication, analytical, and organizational skills.
- Possess a positive work ethics.
Salary is between R22 000 per month plus benefits (Provident Fund contribution, Medical Aid Contribution, Incentives)
Working hours are Monday to Friday 08:00am to 17:00pm
Desired Skills:
- WINTEL
- Linux
- Microsoft