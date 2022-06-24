IT Technician Support

The successful candidate must hold a Bachelor Degree or National Diploma in Computer Sciences or equivalent qualification, with a minimum of five (5) years ICT technical and infrastructure management experience, of which five (3) years should be in ICT technical projects implementation as well as experience in applications and systems support. – Microsoft Engineer certified qualifications (MCSA and or MCSE).- CISCO certified qualifications such as CCNA/CCNP will be an added advantage.- DPSA ICT governance framework and regulatory experience will be an added advantage.

3 years hands on experience on managing ICT hardware and technical projects from start to end.- 3 years in-depth knowledge, experience and execution of system development life cycle from start to end.- 3 years’ experience in procurement of ICT equipment from specification, terms of reference to evaluation and presenting as adjudication without fail.- 3 years’ in set goals for performance and deadlines for first tier ICT service desk in ways that comply with company’s plans and vision and communicate them to first tier ICT service desk subordinates- 3 years’ hand on experience in implementing system back-up strategies. Locally and to the DR solution.- 3 years’ experience in tracking end-of-life of assets and planning for replacements in the annual budget (be able to formulate a budget).- 3 years’ experience in assisting in managing of all ICT Technical and ICT Operations service level agreements.- 3 years’ experience in performance management and ensuring that team members (first tier ICT service desk) achieve their performance objectives as per the performance management policy.- 3 years hands on experience with ICT audits and in responding mitigating of ICT audit findings.- 3 years’ experience in planning, monitoring, and appraising first tier ICT service desk job results; conducting training, mentoring junior personnel- 3 years’ experience in implementing enforcing, reporting on ICT security, formulating and enforcing all ICT systems, policies, and procedures. – 3 years’ experience in CISCO/HP routers and switches configurations, maintenance and support.- 3 years’ experience in CISCO firewall (all its features) implementation, maintenance and support (VPN configurations and support).- 3 years’ experience in interconnectivity incident, problem identification, troubleshooting and correction.- Experience and knowledge on Enterprise Architecture will be advantageous- Ensuring that Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Services are developed implemented and maintained.