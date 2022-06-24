IT Web Developer – KwaZulu-Natal

Client based in Umhlanga – DBN seeks the services of an IT Web Developer.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Directing the team in development, coding, testing, and debugging.
- Writing testable and efficient code.
- Leading code reviews and ensuring that code quality is up to standard.
- Quick turnaround of support requests, bugs, and onboarding of new clients.
- Mentoring team members ensuring that they adhere to determined quality standards.
- Management of expectations from the functional team, ensuring that we set realistic expectations
both up and downstream.
- Working in conjunction with architects, research and development, and IT leadership to ensure we
stay cutting edge.
- Attend training courses as requested by the client
- Attend meetings as and when required.
- Carry out any other additional duties as required by the client
Compulsory Software Knowledge:
- C# Developer
- Asp.net
- Web Forms
- MVC
- Sql Server Database
- Git Html
Minimum Qualifications
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
- Minimum 5-8 years’ experience
Desired Skills:
