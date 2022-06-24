IT Web Developer – KwaZulu-Natal

Jun 24, 2022

Client based in Umhlanga – DBN seeks the services of an IT Web Developer.
Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Directing the team in development, coding, testing, and debugging.

  • Writing testable and efficient code.

  • Leading code reviews and ensuring that code quality is up to standard.

  • Quick turnaround of support requests, bugs, and onboarding of new clients.

  • Mentoring team members ensuring that they adhere to determined quality standards.

  • Management of expectations from the functional team, ensuring that we set realistic expectations
    both up and downstream.

  • Working in conjunction with architects, research and development, and IT leadership to ensure we
    stay cutting edge.

  • Attend training courses as requested by the client

  • Attend meetings as and when required.

  • Carry out any other additional duties as required by the client

Compulsory Software Knowledge:

  • C# Developer

  • Asp.net

  • Web Forms

  • MVC

  • Sql Server Database

  • Git Html

Minimum Qualifications

  • BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.

  • Minimum 5-8 years’ experience

Desired Skills:

  • C# Developer
  • Asp.Net
  • Web forms
  • MVC
  • Sql Server database
  • Git Html

Learn more/Apply for this position