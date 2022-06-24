IT Web Developer – KwaZulu-Natal

Client based in Umhlanga – DBN seeks the services of an IT Web Developer.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Directing the team in development, coding, testing, and debugging.

Writing testable and efficient code.

Leading code reviews and ensuring that code quality is up to standard.

Quick turnaround of support requests, bugs, and onboarding of new clients.

Mentoring team members ensuring that they adhere to determined quality standards.

Management of expectations from the functional team, ensuring that we set realistic expectations

both up and downstream.

stay cutting edge.

Attend meetings as and when required.

Carry out any other additional duties as required by the client

Compulsory Software Knowledge:

C# Developer

Asp.net

Web Forms

MVC

Sql Server Database

Git Html

Minimum Qualifications

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.

Minimum 5-8 years’ experience

Desired Skills:

Learn more/Apply for this position