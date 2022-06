Jnr Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Junior Software Engineer

A position is available for a Junior Software Engineer to develop support and maintain control system software of mining machines and test benches. Registered professional, 3 years experience in the mining sector and a B.Eng degree in Computer & Electronics Engineering is essential for this position.

Desired Skills:

Pr.Eng

Control system design

SQL

mining

micro-processors

ISO

interfaces

