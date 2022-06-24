Junior Project Manager

Junior Project Manager required for this Engineering company in Somerset West.

Must be a hands-on person and proficient in English & Afrikaans (Written / Verbal)

Strong client-facing and teamwork skills

Multitasking skills

Strong computer literacy and working knowledge of MS Office

Valid and unendorsed Code 08 driver’s license (own transport to and from work)

Basic technical abilities

A mechanical aptitude will be a strong advantage.

Must be able to work well under pressure to meet deadlines.

Proven work experience as a Project Manager or similar role

Experience in project management, from conception to delivery

An ability to prepare and interpret flowcharts, schedules, and step-by-step action plans.

Strong working knowledge in reading and application of technical drawings (Auto Cad)

Hands-on experience with project management tools

Once tenders are awarded, you need to plan, coordinate, and oversee operations on company projects.

Assist with timeline development, ensure production is on schedule, provide supervision from start to finish, and offer guidance to improve progress.

Coordinate project management activities, resources, equipment, and information

Break projects into doable actions and set timeframes.

Liaise with clients to identify and define requirements, scope, and objectives.

Assign tasks to internal teams and assist with schedule management.

Make sure that clients’ needs are met as projects evolve.

Analyse risks and opportunities.

Oversee project procurement management.

Monitor project progress and handle any issues that arise.

Act as the point of contact and communicate project status to all participants.

Work closely with the Project Manager and Technical Foremen

Monitor working hours, over-time, plans and expenditures.

Issue all appropriate legal paperwork (e.g., contracts and terms of agreement)

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation, plans and reports.

Ensure standards and requirements are met through conducting quality assurance tests.

Liaise with suppliers and customers to resolve technical and quality problems.

Collaborate with Purchasing, Production and Sales Departments.

Desired Skills:

project manager

tenders

procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

