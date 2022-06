.NET Core Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a .Net Core Developer

Min 5-8 Years Development experience (3 Immediate and 2x Senior Role)

Responsibilities:

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TTD)

Experiencing in containerization technology such as Docker and Kubernetes

Experience in AWS/Azure and LaC

Must have:

.Net Core Experience (Linux)

PostgreSQL

MongoDB

C#

ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Desired Skills:

AWS

.NET

C#

MongoDB

PostgreSQL

