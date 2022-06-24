Nvidia accelerates data centre democratisation

Nvidia has become a founding member of the Linux Foundation’s Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) project, while making its NVidia DOCA networking software APIs widely available to foster innovation in the data centre.

Businesses are embracing open data centres, which require applications and services that are easily integrated with other solutions for simplified, lower-cost and sustainable management. Moving to open NVidia DOCA will help develop and nurture broad and vibrant DPU ecosystems and power unprecedented data centre transformation.

The OPI project aims to create a community-driven, standards-based, open ecosystem for accelerating networking and other data center infrastructure tasks using DPUs.

DOCA includes drivers, libraries, services, documentation, sample applications and management tools to speed up and simplify the development and performance of applications. It allows for flexibility and portability for BlueField applications written using accelerated drivers or low-level libraries, such as DPDK, SPDK, Open vSwitch or Open SSL. We plan to continue this support.

As part of OPI, developers will be able to create a common programming layer to support many of these open drivers and libraries with DPU acceleration.

DOCA library APIs are already publicly available and documented for developers. Open licensing of these APIs will ensure that applications developed using DOCA will support BlueField DPUs as well as those from other providers.

AI, containers and composable infrastructure are increasingly important for enterprise and cloud data centres. This is driving the use of DPUs in servers to support software-defined, hardware-accelerated networking, east-west traffic and zero-trust security.

The widespread deployment of DPUs such as NVidia BlueField can support the ability to offload, accelerate and isolate data center workloads, including networking, storage, security and DevOps management.