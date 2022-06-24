PowerCurve Software Engineer/ Configurator – Sandton/ Remote – R1.2 m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading Africa-focused financial services organisation requires the services of a brilliant Software Engineer/ Configurator to join their exciting expanding team. This is an amazing opportunity to work for a JSE listed organisation offering an opportunity to work on global scale systems within one of the fastest growing Investment Banks in South Africa and Africa as a whole

In this role you will be required to provide configurator support, including subject matter expert support to the feature teams

If this exciting opportunity speaks to you then APPLY NOW and be part of this fast-paced environment and help drive their success into the future

Job Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in IT or related

Developer Certification and ITIL Foundation

Experience with PowerCurve and or Experian SDS is essential

5-7 Years Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT.

Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.

5-7 Years Solid experience in working in a multi discipline team fostering collaboration and team work.

5-7 Years’ Experience managing all types of business analysis assignment and understands the Risk space intimately.

Experience in configurating complex solutions in PowerCurve and/or Experian SDS software

Reference Number for this position is GZ54952 which is a permanent position offering up to R1.2 m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

PowerCurve

SDS

ITIL Foundation

Learn more/Apply for this position