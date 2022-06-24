Programme Assistant – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client’s Solutions Team is looking for an experienced Business and Program Administrator (vendor) to provide support for their headquarters Leadership Team. To be successful, the candidate will have the ability to make timely decisions across the business group, and simply get things done. The candidate will be able to build effective working relationships and?include?work styles and perspectives of diverse individuals. A successful candidate will be able to take feedback and adapt to constantly changing environments. The candidate will need to be able to set priorities and handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Being detail-oriented and having consistent and timely follow-through will be essential to success.

If you thrive on challenge, remain calm in a high paced environment, and are disciplined at getting things done, this is the right position for you!

Programme Assistant – Johannesburg North – Market Related

12 MONTH FIXED TERM CONTACT

Duties and responsibilities:

Program manage a set of motions

Plan team meetings, offsites, team morale events and/or broader division-wide activities

Review and approve travel claims, based on organizational T&E policy

Assist with creation of PowerPoint presentations for the HQ leadership team

Assist with creation of POs for the HQ leadership team

Prioritize and juggle multiple projects at once, including problem solving independently and exercising good judgment and following through on issues in a timely manner

Use every day excellent organizational, analytical, and written communication skills, as well as great attention to detail and high accountability

Maintain confidentiality of information and use discretion and judgment in discussing information about the client

Ensure compliance with administrative operations policies and procedures

Timely, compliant, and accurate reconciliation of expenses

Analyse processes for inefficiencies / barriers to excellence, and recommend improvements

Analyse & define local business process & tool requirements, and collaborate with other teams to ensure local needs are understood and met

Ensure 100% awareness and compliance with administrative operations policies and procedures

Drive operations compliance with client policy and processes in collaboration with Compliance team and Finance

Key Requirements:

5+ years demonstrated Business Administration and / or Program Management work experience

Professional discretion to set priorities and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Strong understanding of corporate environment and organization

Ability to be creative, to think outside the box, with problem-solving attitude

Demonstrate a can-do and customer service attitude

Ability to build effective cross-group working relationships and work collaboratively with people at all levels of the organization

Time-management skills

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills

Good written and verbal communication skills

Able to deal with ambiguity

Strong attention to detail and ability to execute efficiently and effectively

Able to work independently while being proactive

Able to work and to support a regional leadership team, with remote employees

Able to effectively collaborate and respond in a timely manner to requests from multiple team members

Able to work and to support a regional team, with remote employees

Able to work effectively under pressure

Proficiency in Microsoft Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Calendar, OneNote, One Drive, Microsoft Teams, Visio, Forms

Capability to reach and/or existing proficiency with Microsoft internal applications

Capability to understand compliance policies and processes and to understand repercussions of non-compliance and to take immediate corrective action.

Desired Skills:

Team Support

Drive Operations

Business Administration

Program Management

