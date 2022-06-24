Our client’s Solutions Team is looking for an experienced Business and Program Administrator (vendor) to provide support for their headquarters Leadership Team. To be successful, the candidate will have the ability to make timely decisions across the business group, and simply get things done. The candidate will be able to build effective working relationships and?include?work styles and perspectives of diverse individuals. A successful candidate will be able to take feedback and adapt to constantly changing environments. The candidate will need to be able to set priorities and handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Being detail-oriented and having consistent and timely follow-through will be essential to success.
If you thrive on challenge, remain calm in a high paced environment, and are disciplined at getting things done, this is the right position for you!
Programme Assistant – Johannesburg North – Market Related
12 MONTH FIXED TERM CONTACT
Duties and responsibilities:
- Program manage a set of motions
- Plan team meetings, offsites, team morale events and/or broader division-wide activities
- Review and approve travel claims, based on organizational T&E policy
- Assist with creation of PowerPoint presentations for the HQ leadership team
- Assist with creation of POs for the HQ leadership team
- Prioritize and juggle multiple projects at once, including problem solving independently and exercising good judgment and following through on issues in a timely manner
- Use every day excellent organizational, analytical, and written communication skills, as well as great attention to detail and high accountability
- Maintain confidentiality of information and use discretion and judgment in discussing information about the client
- Ensure compliance with administrative operations policies and procedures
- Timely, compliant, and accurate reconciliation of expenses
- Analyse processes for inefficiencies / barriers to excellence, and recommend improvements
- Analyse & define local business process & tool requirements, and collaborate with other teams to ensure local needs are understood and met
- Ensure 100% awareness and compliance with administrative operations policies and procedures
- Drive operations compliance with client policy and processes in collaboration with Compliance team and Finance
Key Requirements:
- 5+ years demonstrated Business Administration and / or Program Management work experience
- Professional discretion to set priorities and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Strong understanding of corporate environment and organization
- Ability to be creative, to think outside the box, with problem-solving attitude
- Demonstrate a can-do and customer service attitude
- Ability to build effective cross-group working relationships and work collaboratively with people at all levels of the organization
- Time-management skills
- Strong organizational and interpersonal skills
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Able to deal with ambiguity
- Strong attention to detail and ability to execute efficiently and effectively
- Able to work independently while being proactive
- Able to work and to support a regional leadership team, with remote employees
- Able to effectively collaborate and respond in a timely manner to requests from multiple team members
- Able to work and to support a regional team, with remote employees
- Able to work effectively under pressure
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Calendar, OneNote, One Drive, Microsoft Teams, Visio, Forms
- Capability to reach and/or existing proficiency with Microsoft internal applications
- Capability to understand compliance policies and processes and to understand repercussions of non-compliance and to take immediate corrective action.
Please note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- Team Support
- Drive Operations
- Business Administration
- Program Management