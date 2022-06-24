Project Manager – Western Cape Duynefontein

Key responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):

Integration planning and management

Scope planning and management

Time planning and management

Cost planning and management

Quality planning and management

Resource planning and management

Communication planning and management

Stakeholder planning and management

Risk planning and management

Procurement planning and management

Contract planning and management

Program planning, scheduling and integration of project

Risk identification, analysis and monitoring including tracking of mitigation actions

Address bureaucracy and regulatory delays through an Infrastructure Development Act

Inter-governmental alignment

Minimum Requirements:

NQF 7 Technical B-tech/Degree/Qualification or equivalent

+7yrs Project Management experience

Experience in Engineering, Construction and power/process plants projects.

NEC 3 Suite of contract experience

Desired Requirements:

Proffesional registered with PMI.

Skills/Knowledge and Personal Attributes:

Strategic thinker

Great reporting skills

Strong, assertive, leader

Excellent communicator and motivator

Committed to quality, safety and customer satisfaction

Retain focus on detail

Work with minimum amount of supervision

Sound understanding of organisational processes and procedures

Solution orientated

Systematic and analytical approach to solving problems and/or issues

Comfortable and confident to interface with customer management stakeholders

Desired Skills:

NEC 3 Suite of contract

Contract Management

Project Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a services provider company located in the Western Cape, seeking a qualified, dedicated Project Manager to join our team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

CTC

