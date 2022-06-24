Project Manager – Western Cape Duynefontein

Jun 24, 2022

Key responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):

  • Integration planning and management
  • Scope planning and management
  • Time planning and management
  • Cost planning and management
  • Quality planning and management
  • Resource planning and management
  • Communication planning and management
  • Stakeholder planning and management
  • Risk planning and management
  • Procurement planning and management
  • Contract planning and management
  • Program planning, scheduling and integration of project
  • Risk identification, analysis and monitoring including tracking of mitigation actions
  • Address bureaucracy and regulatory delays through an Infrastructure Development Act
  • Inter-governmental alignment

Minimum Requirements:

  • NQF 7 Technical B-tech/Degree/Qualification or equivalent
  • +7yrs Project Management experience
  • Experience in Engineering, Construction and power/process plants projects.
  • NEC 3 Suite of contract experience

Desired Requirements:
Proffesional registered with PMI.

Skills/Knowledge and Personal Attributes:

  • Strategic thinker
  • Great reporting skills
  • Strong, assertive, leader
  • Excellent communicator and motivator
  • Committed to quality, safety and customer satisfaction
  • Retain focus on detail
  • Work with minimum amount of supervision
  • Sound understanding of organisational processes and procedures
  • Solution orientated
  • Systematic and analytical approach to solving problems and/or issues
  • Comfortable and confident to interface with customer management stakeholders

Desired Skills:

  • NEC 3 Suite of contract
  • Contract Management
  • Project Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

We are a services provider company located in the Western Cape, seeking a qualified, dedicated Project Manager to join our team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • CTC

