Security Analyst

We are looking for a Principal Security Analyst – Microsoft Security

Can work remotely but will need to go into the office at least once per week

REQUIREMENTS:

Certifications:

CSSP -ISC2

CYSA, CASP – Comptia

Vulnerability Management and EDR/XDR Certifications – Vendor Related

Microsoft: AZ-[Phone Number Removed];, SC [Phone Number Removed];, MS[Phone Number Removed];

Skill Set:

Microsoft Security, Vulnerability Management, End Point Protection, Security Operations Centre, Security Incident and Event Management, Data Loss Prevention and Information Protection, Managed EDR/XDR Services (Various Vendors)

10 years work experience

5+ years in SOC and or Cyber roles and IT Security and / or related function in a medium to large ICT organisation, preferably IT service provider

MUST be well versed with interfacing with clients.

Responsibilities:

Contribute to threat intelligence strategy

Conceiving strategies for clients, planning the implementation of the strategy and delivering it

Produce cyber threat intelligence

Define cyber security strategy for development

Perform competitive analysis and comparison of threat intelligence, breach detection and incident response solutions

Provide input and expertise to product development lifecycle

Act as representative at NTT 13 Security Working Group for cyber security and threat intelligence

Develop relevant platforms, systems and services

Assist Security Product development team defining the requirements for managed security service where cyber security intelligence is required

Formulate strategy and resultant roadmap for next generation RTM (Realtime Threat Management) including automation, vulnerability analysis and incident response

Desired Skills:

Vulnerabiliy Management

Microsoft Security

Client interaction

Threat intelligence strategy

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

About The Employer:

Global systems integrator and managed services provider for hybrid IT

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Group Life Cover

Funeral Benefit

18 days annual leave

