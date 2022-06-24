Security Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

We are looking for a Principal Security Analyst – Microsoft Security
Can work remotely but will need to go into the office at least once per week
REQUIREMENTS:
Certifications:
- CSSP -ISC2
- CYSA, CASP – Comptia
- Vulnerability Management and EDR/XDR Certifications – Vendor Related
- Microsoft: AZ-[Phone Number Removed];, SC [Phone Number Removed];, MS[Phone Number Removed];
Skill Set:
- Microsoft Security, Vulnerability Management, End Point Protection, Security Operations Centre, Security Incident and Event Management, Data Loss Prevention and Information Protection, Managed EDR/XDR Services (Various Vendors)
10 years work experience
5+ years in SOC and or Cyber roles and IT Security and / or related function in a medium to large ICT organisation, preferably IT service provider
MUST be well versed with interfacing with clients.
Responsibilities:
- Contribute to threat intelligence strategy
- Conceiving strategies for clients, planning the implementation of the strategy and delivering it
- Produce cyber threat intelligence
- Define cyber security strategy for development
- Perform competitive analysis and comparison of threat intelligence, breach detection and incident response solutions
- Provide input and expertise to product development lifecycle
- Act as representative at NTT 13 Security Working Group for cyber security and threat intelligence
- Develop relevant platforms, systems and services
- Assist Security Product development team defining the requirements for managed security service where cyber security intelligence is required
- Formulate strategy and resultant roadmap for next generation RTM (Realtime Threat Management) including automation, vulnerability analysis and incident response
Desired Skills:
- Vulnerabiliy Management
- Microsoft Security
- Client interaction
- Threat intelligence strategy
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
About The Employer:
Global systems integrator and managed services provider for hybrid IT
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Group Life Cover
- Funeral Benefit
- 18 days annual leave