Security Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Jun 24, 2022

We are looking for a Principal Security Analyst – Microsoft Security
Can work remotely but will need to go into the office at least once per week

REQUIREMENTS:

Certifications:

  • CSSP -ISC2
  • CYSA, CASP – Comptia
  • Vulnerability Management and EDR/XDR Certifications – Vendor Related
  • Microsoft: AZ-[Phone Number Removed];, SC [Phone Number Removed];, MS[Phone Number Removed];

Skill Set:

  • Microsoft Security, Vulnerability Management, End Point Protection, Security Operations Centre, Security Incident and Event Management, Data Loss Prevention and Information Protection, Managed EDR/XDR Services (Various Vendors)

10 years work experience
5+ years in SOC and or Cyber roles and IT Security and / or related function in a medium to large ICT organisation, preferably IT service provider

MUST be well versed with interfacing with clients.

Responsibilities:

  • Contribute to threat intelligence strategy
  • Conceiving strategies for clients, planning the implementation of the strategy and delivering it
  • Produce cyber threat intelligence
  • Define cyber security strategy for development
  • Perform competitive analysis and comparison of threat intelligence, breach detection and incident response solutions
  • Provide input and expertise to product development lifecycle
  • Act as representative at NTT 13 Security Working Group for cyber security and threat intelligence
  • Develop relevant platforms, systems and services
  • Assist Security Product development team defining the requirements for managed security service where cyber security intelligence is required
  • Formulate strategy and resultant roadmap for next generation RTM (Realtime Threat Management) including automation, vulnerability analysis and incident response

Desired Skills:

  • Vulnerabiliy Management
  • Microsoft Security
  • Client interaction
  • Threat intelligence strategy

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

About The Employer:

Global systems integrator and managed services provider for hybrid IT

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Group Life Cover
  • Funeral Benefit
  • 18 days annual leave

