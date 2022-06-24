Senior Business Analyst (IT Applications: Supply Chain)

Purpose of the role:

To work in conjunction with the Business to identify, design and specify applications solutions that meet the Business requirements and achieve the Business benefit; and to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilising recognised project management methodologies.

To provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the information technology platform, specifically its SAP system, 3rd Party Supply Chain Applications & best of bread system. Provide 1st and 2nd line SAP & 3rd Party Supply Chain Applications support. Assist the business to implement new projects and system enhancements. Work closely with 3rd Party Service Providers.

Execute tasks that are diversified and follow a wide range of complex procedures.

Duties & Responsibilities

SAP & 3rd Party End-User Support

Assist end users to resolve SAP, OPSI, ADEXA, FORECAST AND REPLENISHMENT, TRACKMATIC, GATE AND YARD MANAGEMENT, ELECTRONIC PROOF OF DELIVERY SYSTEM, CHAT BOT & SHEQ related issues across the Vector Business.

Resolve calls logged on service management system within agreed SLA.

Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues.

Work in conjunction with learning team and super users to deliver and where required conduct end user training on existing and new business system functionality.

Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.

Conduct user assessments with the business users following training or as required

Analyse reports on user knowledge and skills gaps provided by the learning team to identify training needs.

Work in conjunction with the learning department to roll out ongoing end user training as required.

Be prepared to travel from time to time as per business operations and project needs

Support the business after hours as and when required in order to maintain systems, meet operational and project requirements

Providing guidance and feedback to Junior Business Analysts

Experience and knowledge working with SAP

System Opportunity Identification

Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key Business requirements within Supply Chain area.

Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager.

Drive Continuous Business Improvement initiatives

Identifies Continuous Business Improvement opportunities within the business unit / business area.

Quantifies saving & efficiencies related to these opportunities for submission to the Application Manager

Implements enhancements as per business projects function

Assist in improving and streamlining business processes and preparing business process documentation

Application Development, Enhancement and Implementation

Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the implementation of identified system enhancements for Supply Chain functions.

Review and analyse technical specification documents prior to sign off by the Applications Manager and handover to developer(s).

Understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process with practical experience

Execute & play a lead role on Business projects requiring IT systems implementation.

Meet with relevant Business representatives to establish, understand and document detailed Business requirements to be met by the project.

Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation.

Assist with the calculation of the business case and return on investment with relevant business users and stakeholders.

Prepare the project plan and timelines by engaging all relevant parties.

Plan for project-related hardware and software requirements by liaising on an on-going basis with the infrastructure & technology team and external software supplier(s).

Compile and store project documentation (including business process flow charts, technical specifications, end user training material and project plans).

Ensure constant communication with developers and full testing of the solution and identify and resolve problems or constraints prior to user acceptance testing.

Work in conjunction and communicate with the Business to implement the system.

Report on realisation of the Business case and identified KPI’s.

Provide post-implementation support to all end-users.

SAP User Profile Maintenance

Communicate with authorisations team to assist with creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.

Assist with the user access for new and existing users via the User Authorisation Request (UAR) workflow.

Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.

System Auditing

Conduct regular system compliance audits for the Supply Chain systems that fall within the Supply Chain application area of responsibility.

Report on system non-compliance by users to the Applications Manager.

Identify and highlight business risk to the Applications Manager as a result of non-compliance.

Recommend compensating controls to the Applications Manager.

Reporting

Develop appropriate SAP reports & SAP Queries for the SAP Supply Chain modules as requested by the Business.

Develop appropriate Qlikview, BW and BI reports For the SAP Supply Chain modules as requested by the Business.

Maintain and proactively enhance reports.

Run reports, Setup Background Jobs in the system as required by the Business.

Teamwork and Self-Management

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self-management in terms of planning and prioritising, and self-development.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of work are consistently and accurately maintained.

Inform relevant parties in the event of tasks or deadlines not met, the potential risks thereof and provide appropriate resolution.

Support and drive the business core values.

Manage colleagues and client’s expectations and communicate appropriately.

Demonstrate willingness to help others and “go the extra mile” to meet team targets and objectives.

Champion training and development of self and others utilising available training opportunities.

Participate in, and drive regular performance appraisals and ensure that own targets and goals are clear and achievable.

Desired Experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment

Demonstrated success in leading and managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement

Effective & productive team player

Valid Code EB drivers’ licence

Excellent end user and configuration knowledge in SAP

Excellent SAP integration knowledge e.g SAP PI,PO, DI, FTP

Advanced Presentation skills (Powerpoint and Verbal

Basic Understanding of SQL

Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio etc.)

Advanced Reporting skills (BW, Qlikview, Power BI)

Desired Qualification(s)

BCom (IT, Finance, Economics & Supply Chain Management)

BCom Honours Supply Chain Management

BSc / BCom Degree in Information Systems

BTech IT Diploma / Degree

Desired Skills:

Accuracy

Advanced Excel skills

Ability to read SAP ABAP programming and develop SAP Queries.

Abiility to document detailed Technical spefication for SAP development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

If you do not receive any feedback within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”). The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting, or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group.

Learn more/Apply for this position