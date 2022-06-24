Senior Project Manager

A large Financial Institute has a contract vacancy for a Senior Project Manager in Pretoria.

The main purpose of this position is to manage information technology (IT) projects and to ensure that IT projects are delivered to specification, within budget and on time

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL

A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 8 to 10 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects

Professional Project Management Certification (PMP)

Experience with managing complex projects within the SWIFT Payments and Risk and Compliance domain.

Financial Markets knowledge and experience.

Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written),

industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and experience,

quality assurance knowledge and experience,

continuous improvement knowledge and experience,

continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and experience,

project management knowledge and experience,

project portfolio and programme management knowledge and experience,

project reporting knowledge and experience,

project financial management knowledge and experience, and

contract and service management knowledge and experience.

Delivery of the project in accordance with BSTD Project Management processes.

Define plan, schedule and acceptance criteria,

Define and manage scope of project,

Manage project resources and delivery of outputs,

Manage and report on project budget.

Quality control and compliance to specifications.

Manage risks, issues and constraints.

Stakeholder management, communication and reporting at project level

Desired Skills:

Lean Thinking

Agile and Waterfall

PMP

B Degree

